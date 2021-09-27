https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/nancy-pelosi-connected-to-criminal-trial-for-pelosi-jr-associate-who-was-busted-in-a-trump-building/

The criminal trial against Asa Saint Clair, a friend and business associate of Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr., formally moved into the discovery phase in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on September 21. The wire fraud case centers on Saint Clair’s dealings as head of the World Sports Alliance, which Paul Pelosi Jr. represented on a business trip to Ukraine. What will discovery turn up in this case? (READ: Pelosi’s Son Tied To Fraud Ring That Tried To Sell Nancy’s Solar Tax Credits For Millions…Pelosi Jr. Associates Have Been Interviewed By The FBI).

As Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman previously announced, “As alleged, Asa Saint Clair used World Sports Alliance, a sham affiliate of the United Nations, as a vehicle to defraud lenders” by offering them IGObit, a fake cryptocurrency. Records show that Paul Pelosi Jr. promoted IGObit.

NATIONAL FILE has also obtained records showing that World Sports Alliance was selling solar tax credits from a federal program that Nancy Pelosi pushed through Congress. Asa Saint Clair failed in a motion to suppress evidence stemming from a law enforcement search of his home at 845 UN Plaza, which happens to be […]