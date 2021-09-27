https://thehill.com/homenews/media/574127-navarro-rips-dimwit-trump-jr-on-the-view-for-covid-19-and-obesity-tweet

Co-host of “The View” Ana Navarro blasted former President TrumpDonald TrumpCheney says a lot of GOP lawmakers have privately encouraged her fight against Trump Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks DeVos says ‘principles have been overtaken by personalities’ in GOP MORE‘s eldest son after he cracked a joke about her weight and false positive coronavirus test on Twitter.

“Given the Ana Navarro Ana Violeta Navarro‘The View’s’ Navarro tells critics to ‘keep on hating’ after COVID-19 scare Harris says images of Border Patrol on horseback evoked ‘times of slavery’ ‘View’ host Ana Navarro tests negative for coronavirus after testing positive before Harris interview MORE news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a tweet sent on Friday after it was revealed that Navarro and fellow host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinThe View’s Navarro tells critics to ‘Keep on hating’ after COVID-19 scare Harris says images of Border Patrol on horseback evoked ‘times of slavery’ ‘View’ host Ana Navarro tests negative for coronavirus after testing positive before Harris interview MORE had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments living off your father’s fame and name and fortune, you’ve gotta draw attention to yourself,” Navarro responded on Monday’s show. “But, baby, if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly, obese father had it.”

“Imagine having a father whose butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey, and you’ve got the gall to pick on me,” she exclaimed.

Navarro’s and Hostin’s reported positive tests forced a planned in-studio interview with Vice President Harris to be conducted virtually. The hosts said on Monday that they were retested multiple times over the weekend and that all results were negative.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Navarro told her followers that her initial COVID-19 test was a false positive and said she had received negative test results three times since the scare a day earlier.

“Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive — a very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive,” she said. “To the haters, I don’t give a f—. Keep on hating. It doesn’t make a chink in my armor. I am so happy that I am vaccinated and to know the protection that that gives me. So, please, get vaccinated.”

A representative for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

