[NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Sept. 27, 2021] Project Veritas released the third video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today exposing two Johnson & Johnson [J&J] officials, who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine in part because of the potential long-term side effects.

One of the exposed J&J employees, a scientist by the name of Justin Durrant, laughs about inconveniencing unvaccinated adults if they refuse to comply with mandates being imposed upon them:

Justin Durrant, Johnson & Johnson Scientist: “Inconvenience [the unvaccinated] to the point where it’s like, ‘I might as well just f*cking do it [and take the COVID vaccine],’ you know what I’m saying? Like ‘I can’t go out of state,’ I can’t – ‘my grandma’s in Canada and I can’t visit her,’ you know what I’m saying? You can’t go to France unless you’re vaccinated — you know you’ve just got to keep doing things like that where you’re almost like a second-grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated, but I know that’s awful.” Veritas Journalist: “You’re almost what?” Durrant: “Like a second-grade citizen, like you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.” Veritas Journalist: “A second graded citizen?” Durrant: “Yeah like top grade, like the ones that get it, and the ones that just like — then you can’t do sh*t.” … Veritas Journalist: “So then how do we punish [the unvaccinated]?” Durrant: “I mean if you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough.” Veritas Journalist: “People what?” Durrant: “Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine].” Veritas Journalist: “Right, so if you’re working for a big company and you’re about to lose your job, you’ll be the first one in line?” Durrant: “Yeah.” Veritas Journalist: “That’s so true. That’s smart, that’s what we need to do.” Durrant: “That’s what we’re doing.”

Durrant said he does not recommend taking his own company’s vaccine. He asked the Veritas journalist to keep that information private.

“Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine], I didn’t tell you though,” he said.

Both Durrant and Brandon Schadt, J&J’s Regional Business Lead, said that applying the COVID vaccine on children would not move the needle in the battle against the pandemic.

“It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID, Durrant said.

“It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?” Schadt said.

“It’s a kid, it’s a f*cking kid, you know? They shouldn’t have to get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine, you know?”

Schadt compared J&J’s COVID vaccine efficacy to the other pharmaceutical companies.

“J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in,” he said.

