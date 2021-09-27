https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/new-york-gov-hochul-says-unvaccinated-nurses-will-be-fired-tonight-because-its-about-your-health/

Last year and into the beginning of this year, nurses were lauded as heroes during the height of the pandemic. Now those who won’t comply and get vaccinated are having their jobs threatened in New York:

NOW – New York to deploy National Guard to fill expected staff shortages as unvaccinated nurses and hospital workers will be fired effective tonight.pic.twitter.com/NIYAIPbccQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2021

Effective midnight tonight, nurses and hospital staff that did not get the vaccine will be fired NY Gov Hochul will deploy the National Guard to fill for the hospital staff shortages pic.twitter.com/5qojb82Idy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 27, 2021

Something tells us this isn’t entirely about “health” concerns.

‘Do as I say or you will be fired.’ One year ago front line responders like these doctors & nurses targeted were national heroes. Revolting. https://t.co/0Rzs8mYx07 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 27, 2021

Makes sense, right? Nah, not really.

Doctors, nurses, teachers…last year we were told they were heroes. This year, they’re fired if they don’t comply. https://t.co/QxqeCmw1G6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 27, 2021

Last year nurses were called hero’s. Now? They are fired. https://t.co/8JSLdSye4S — 48™️ (@fadde) September 27, 2021

New York to deploy the National Guard to fill the expected staff shortages as unvaccinated nurses and hospital workers will be fired tonight. Yesterday’s heroes, today’s enemies. — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@BreannaMorello) September 27, 2021

They were the heralded heroes for over a year, clapped and cheered for nightly. Working long hours, unvaccinated and with limited PPE in the beginning.

Now @joebiden and Democrats are firing them… https://t.co/6qCnIdG8E9 pic.twitter.com/BBPZGyZi57 — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 27, 2021

Clearly a certain group of people has worn out their political usefulness for the Democrats.

Firing nurses in the name of health. Evil. https://t.co/B1ZJrlapsL — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 27, 2021

The same people who constantly warned about overburdened hospitals are the same people who are going to overburden hospitals. Unreal.

Just imagine if a Republican, especially Trump, fired healthcare heroes who worked on the frontlines through the pandemic and replaced them with National Guard soldiers. https://t.co/R7aebafwmt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2021

Vaccines mandates are so important to protecting hospital capacity, it is necessary to destroy hospital capacity with vaccine mandates https://t.co/v5a5fxVUEm — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 27, 2021

It’s almost like somebody’s trying to keep the crisis going.

So… the people who are saying that “unvaxxed” nurses, etc. should be fired… Do they not remember that EVERY NURSE, ETC. was “unvaxxed” and before the vaccine was available and they were still able to treat people without giving them COVID? Jesus. Perspective, please. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 27, 2021

Obamacare was a catastrophe but Bidencare will be done with a gun pointed at you https://t.co/Q1DzIz4DIT — 𝙵𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚡 (@rockyMTchaos) September 27, 2021

Firing the ones who won’t get vaxxed… Wait until the ones who aren’t fired are so overwhelmed that they quit… https://t.co/7EWlgqxinC — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) September 27, 2021

Stay tuned.

