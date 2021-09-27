http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/isMaJxmmDJM/

Rep. Liz Cheney’s newfound support for same-sex marriage garnered mixed reactions from progressives on Sunday, many of whom denounced her reversal as being too little, too late.

During an interview on “60 Minutes,” Cheney said that she was “wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage in the past – a move that split her family due to her sister, Mary Cheney, being an open lesbian.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” she said. “It’s a very personal issue — and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation … Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Cheney publicly opposed same-sex marriage during her failed 2013 senate campaign, which sparked a public family feud. In a Facebook post, Mary Cheney’s wife, Heather Poe, wrote: “Liz has been a guest in our home, has spent time and shared holidays with our children, and when Mary and I got married in 2012 — she didn’t hesitate to tell us how happy she was for us. To have her now say she doesn’t support our right to marry is offensive to say the least.”

Despite Cheney’s change-of-heart, the congresswoman from Wyoming heavily mocked on Twitter, with conservatives calling her a sellout and liberals calling her an unrepentant opportunist:

You can still be against Trump’s act while telling 60 Minutes or MSNBC to also go to hell. It is possible. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2021

More like “Lib Cheney”—am I right? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 27, 2021

In February, Liz Cheney voted against the Equality Act, which would finally enshrine protections for the LGBTQ+ community in federal antidiscrimination law. https://t.co/mUEi5ifzLi — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) September 27, 2021

I will trust Liz Cheney’s statement on trans rights on “60 Minutes” when she supports the Equality Act in its current form. Because just a few months ago, she voted against it. Why? Because it fully supports trans rights. Actions, not words, @Liz_Cheney. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 27, 2021

Congratulations to Liz Cheney to catching up to uh most people? https://t.co/whG7BPVWAy — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 27, 2021

Liz Cheney is an ambitious opportunist who threw her lesbian sister under the bus because she thought it would play well with Wyoming bigots. She knew she was wrong then, but didn’t care. I know it’s popular to praise her now for not being crazy, but she is not a nice person. https://t.co/4ZmykHzKf6 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 27, 2021

Took Liz Cheney decades to finally admit she was wrong on gay marriage tonight She voted AGAINST women’s reproductive rights 2 days ago. How many decades will it take for her to come around? Being anti-Trump doesn’t absolve one of the responsibility to uphold basic human rights — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 27, 2021

Liz Cheney is on 60 Minutes trying to win some of you over. DON’T TRUST LIZ CHENEY. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 27, 2021

Some liberals indeed embraced Liz Cheney’s switch, including her sister, Mary Cheney, who said on Facebook: “It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality. That is something few politicians would ever do…as her sister I have one more thing that I just have to say. I told you so.”

Mary Cheney on FB thanks Liz for her admission. “It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality. That is something few politicians would ever do…as her sister I have one more thing that I just have to say. I told you so.” — Kevin Bohn (@KevinBohn) September 27, 2021

You don’t have to like Liz Cheney. You don’t have to trust Liz Cheney. But if you care about democracy and our Constitution, she’s an ally on those issues and on opposing Trump. We need ALL the help we can get to stop Trump’s push toward fascism. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 27, 2021

I have lots of disagreements with Rep Liz Cheney, that’s how the world goes. But this is just great. https://t.co/s2F6gDc5ds — Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) September 27, 2021

.@Liz_Cheney’s @60Minutes interview is a must watch. Her integrity is worthy of profound admiration, and our country is blessed by her commitment to the truth. — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) September 27, 2021

