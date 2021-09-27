https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/notorious-ned-price-has-covid/
Check this clip as Matt Lee tosses Ned Price like a rag doll
State Department stooge Ned Price tested positive today despite being fully vaccinated.
“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for Covid shortly thereafter, and will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.”
State Dept. Spox. Announces He’s Tested Positive for Covid https://t.co/R3LJccqBij
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 27, 2021
Price was ‘with Secretary Blinken’ last week…
State Dept Spox Ned Price, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 today. He was in NYC for UNGA last week with Sec Blinken. https://t.co/VFXodfWpfv
— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) September 27, 2021