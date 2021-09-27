https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/notorious-ned-price-has-covid/

Posted by Kane on September 27, 2021 11:56 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Check this clip as Matt Lee tosses Ned Price like a rag doll

State Department stooge Ned Price tested positive today despite being fully vaccinated.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for Covid shortly thereafter, and will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.”

Price was ‘with Secretary Blinken’ last week…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...