https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/nursing-homes-are-rushing-to-administer-booster-shots-to-the-elderly

Mac Slavo

September 27th, 2021

SHTFplan.com







Nursing homes in the United States are rushing to “vaccinate” the elderly with their third COVID-19 shot. This news comes as head medical tyrant, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that getting the first shot in those who continue to refuse is more important.

Nursing home and assisted living facilities are preparing to roll out COVID-19 “vaccine” booster shots for their residents and staff while grappling with an acute labor shortage that’s likely to get worse as a federal vaccine mandate takes effect, according to CBS News. People simply do not want to take these shots. The propaganda campaign is failing and the rulers are resorting to force, which is why they’ll start with those most unable to fight back, such as the elderly.

The push to take these shots will amp up in the coming months. The goal is to get every human being injected with whatever is in those syringes. “We’re very encouraged and excited to offer boosters to our seniors,” said Dr. Mark Gloth, chief medical officer at ProMedica Senior Care, which operates more than 335 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with some 18,500 residents in 28 states.

This sinister plot continues. Keep protecting your loved ones and building your preparedness supplies. We have the distinct advantage of being able to help others who may not be able to help themselves as this global totalitarian enslavement of the human race rolls out.

Stay alert and know what is going on around you. Practice situational awareness and keep your critical thinking skills honed. We know the ruling class is lying. We know they desperately need us to take these shots. We just don’t know why just yet. All we have is speculation, but even the most innocent of reasons is bound to be sinister. They say it’s about health, but we all know now that that’s a bald-faced lie.