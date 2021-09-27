https://www.thepiratescove.us/2021/09/27/ny-court-system-employees-win-case-to-block-vaccine-mandate/

Must be nice. People who work at courts won in court

These NY public workers just won a court order to block looming vaccine mandate The union representing 5,800 workers in the New York court system won an temporary order Friday blocking the state from moving forward with a vaccine mandate starting Monday. The victory for CSEA was the latest political development as unions and some workers fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to stick with the vaccinate mandate for state employees and health care workers. CSEA was granted a temporary restraining order by state Supreme Court Judge Christina Ryba after the union sought to block the order for all non judges that it represents. Ryba granted the order until at least next Friday, when additional arguments are set to be heard in state court in Albany. CSEA has argued that any vaccine edict needs to be collectively bargained between the state and the union.

It must be nice to use the contract government workers signed with government to block, at least temporarily, the implementation of forced shots. They still should voluntarily get them, but, shouldn’t be forced. I’d feel a bit different if the Wuhan Flu vaccines were at least 98% effective.

(USA Today) Tens of thousands of health care workers across New York state could lose their jobs as soon as today, the state-imposed deadline for them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes are required to have at least one dose under the mandate issued last month by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Home care, hospice and adult care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 7 under the rules, which some workers are challenging in the courts. About 84% of the state’s hospital employees were fully vaccinated as of last week. It was not clear how many others had received one shot.The state Labor Department issued a guidance that those who lose their jobs won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Should be some interesting lawsuits over loss of unemployment benefits, both from a union contract and government regulations standpoint, since they would be terminated for something that was never a requirement at the time of hiring.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is considering plans to declare a state of emergency, bring in the National Guard and hire workers from others states and countries if staffing issues become dangerous low. “We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal,” Hochul said in a statement.

So, perhaps use positive incentments, rather than forcing health professionals out? You can’t just hire on a dime anymore. Same article

The State Police Association of Massachusetts said dozens of troopers are planning to leave their jobs after a judge on Thursday denied a request to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate. “We are disappointed in the judge’s ruling; however, we respect her decision. It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives,” SPAM President Michael Cherven said in a statement. As a result of Judge Jackie Cowin’s decision, “dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing,” the union wrote.

Good luck, Mass!

If you liked my post, feel free to subscribe to my rss feeds.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

