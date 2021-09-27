https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/pelosi-tweet-from-2018-on-who-owns-a-shutdown-when-1-party-controls-everything-is-pure-gold/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to blame Republicans if there’s a government shutdown at the end of the month:

.@SpeakerPelosi on the debt ceiling: “The former president was famous for not paying his bills — [Republicans] want to do that again.” — RC Di Mezzo (@rcdimezzo) September 23, 2021

In light of that claim, a three-year-old tweet from Pelosi has been spotted that makes things awkward:

This aged well. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 26, 2021

Pelosi would really rather people not dig this one back up from 2018:

This is the first time in recent memory that a government shutdown has been possible when one party — one party — has controlled the White House, House, & Senate. The Republicans own that. #DoYourJob — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2018

As they say, there’s always a tweet!

Dems don’t need a single GOP vote to pass their agenda. They need to get every Dem vote and can’t do it. https://t.co/EQwIgPvZ3x — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 27, 2021

And they need a way to blame the Republicans for not being able to do so.

Pretty sure this is YOU now — amy l (@amylenocker) September 26, 2021

You control it all! This is on your door step. https://t.co/xj4NkRyL05 — Raymond Schmookler (@Rschmookler) September 27, 2021

This is pure gold. Will any reporter ask her why this time it is different for Dems? https://t.co/x4falo3Xil — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) September 27, 2021

Luckily for the Dems they have most of the media on their side, so it’s likely that nobody will ask Pelosi about that tweet.

