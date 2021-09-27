‘IT’S AN EVENTFUL WEEK:’ With the end of the fiscal year just three days away, Washington begins a week of high-wire brinkmanship over President Joe Biden’s massive spending bills along with a must-pass measure authorizing the government to pay its bills.

“Let me just say, it’s an eventful week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

The Senate has a vote set for 5:30 p.m. on the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, which would keep the government funded and avert a federal default, but it’s expected to be blocked by Senate Republicans, who say if the Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling, they will have to do it later this week without Republican votes.

Hanging in the balance along with a government shutdown is Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” package and a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which passed the Senate but will not be voted on by the House until Thursday, just hours before the Oct. 1 deadline.

‘NOBODY WANTS TO SEE A SHUTDOWN’: At the Pentagon, they’ve been through this drill before.

“We hope that Congress will prevent a costly shutdown,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday. “The administration’s efforts remain focused on preventing a shutdown and a catastrophic default. In the meantime, OMB is preparing for any contingency as is consistent with long-standing practice across multiple administrations.”

“Nobody wants to see a shutdown,” said Kirby. “And we obviously will take seriously, as we always do, and as I think you’ve seen through previous shutdowns, should there be one, that we have to continue to defend the nation, and we have to make sure that the capabilities, the resources, the people are in place to continue to look after our national security interests.”

DEMOCRATS SET UP SPENDING SHOWDOWNS NEXT WEEK

NOTE TO READERS: I know we just took a break, but Daily on Defense will be on hiatus again next week from Oct. 4 through and including Oct. 11, the Columbus Day federal holiday. Please check the Washington Examiner’s US Military & Defense Policy News page for updates while I’m gone.

HAPPENING TODAY: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to inspect the screening and resettlement efforts for Afghan evacuees, which is being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.

“While there, the secretary will visit the various facilities being provided, and he’ll have a chance to talk with troops and other departmental personnel who are supporting this important mission,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday. “I think he’ll also have an opportunity to speak with some of the Afghans who are now in the middle of their processing and on the journey to a new life here in America.”

ALSO TODAY: National security adviser Jake Sullivan; along with Brett McGurk, Middle East and North Africa coordinator; and Tim Lenderking, special envoy for Yemen; are traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where according to the White House, they will “meet with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges.”

ROLLS-ROYCE WINS $2.6B B-52 ENGINE CONTRACT: After a three-year competition, Rolls-Royce North America has beat out GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney to provide new engines for 76 B-52-H planes to keep the venerable Cold War-era bomber flying into the 2050s.

“This contract provides for 608 commercial engines plus spare engines, associated support equipment and commercial engineering data, to include sustainment activities, to be used on the B-52H bomber fleet,” the Pentagon said in its Friday announcement .

The work will be completed by 2038, and the contract is worth $2.6 billion if all options are exercised.

“The decision means the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 for the next 30 years,” the company said in a press release . “A variant of the Rolls-Royce engine selected to power the iconic B-52 is already in service with the USAF around the world, powering both the C-37 and E-11 BACN aircraft.”

FRANCE STILL SMARTING OVER AUSSIE SUB DEAL: While President Joe Biden has tried to patch things up with French President Emmanuel Macron over the U.S., U.K deal to provide nuclear submarine technology to Australia, it’s clear Paris is not yet over what it called a “stab in the back.”

“We should have had more consultations because we are allies, and if we are really allies, allies behave in another way,” said Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador to the U.S. who was recalled in protest of the deal, which killed France’s planned sale of diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

“They consult each other. And it did not happen. And it cost a tremendous amount of trust,” Etienne told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Sunday. “Now the way ahead is to really to find again the trust … it will be my work and the work of the two governments.”

When Zakaria pointed out that in 2016 France undercut Japan which had a “handshake” deal with Australia, Etienne bristled. “In 2016, when we won the contract, it was completely different. It was a competition,” he said, and he complained that Australia never said it wanted nuclear-powered submarines. “We were never asked about moving to another direction. We just heard about the new deal on the day it was announced.”

‘WE WERE VERY CLEAR’: On CBS’s Face the Nation, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison disputed that version of events.

“We were very clear that we had deep concerns that conventional submarines would no longer do the job. We had discussions about that. And at the end of the day, we didn’t see the situation the same,” Morrison told CBS. “The French, obviously, thought their submarine could still do the job. We didn’t believe that was the case. And as a result, we decided not to pursue.”

“We had a contract for procuring submarines that had gates in the contract which gave us the option,” Morrison said. “Had we proceeded, then as prime minister, I would have been negligent because I would have been going forward with a massive and very costly contract that would not have done the job that Australia needed to be done.

BYE-BYE B-1, HELLO B-21: The Air Force has dispatched the last of 17 B-1B Lancer long-range bombers to the boneyard as the U.S. prepares to divest its bomber fleet of old technology in favor of new, stealthier aircraft.

The “boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is where old military aircraft go to die, although three of the 17 B-1 will be repurposed to serve as models for testing repairs or as museum pieces.

“Beginning to retire these legacy bombers allows us to pave the way for the B-21 Raider,” said Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, in a release from the Air Force Global Strike Command. “Continuous operations over the last 20 years have taken a toll on our B-1B fleet, and the aircraft we retired would have taken between $10 and $30 million per aircraft to get back to a status quo fleet in the short term until the B-21 comes online.”

The 17 came from a fleet of 62, leaving 45 in the active inventory, but eventually, all will be retired, along with the original heavy stealth bomber, the B-2 Spirit.

