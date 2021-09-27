https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/r-kelly-convicted-all-charges-federal-racketeering-sex-trafficking-case

Singer R. Kelly was convicted Monday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Kelly was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York on a total of nine counts – one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking charges and also faced eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law, according to CNN.

The jury of seven men and five women began deliberating Friday afternoon and announced it verdict at about 3:15 p.m. ET.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, could face decades in prison at sentencing, set for May 2022, CNN also reports.

