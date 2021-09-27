https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-we-can-return-to-normal-in-12-months/

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

There will be a return to normal life within a year, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said on Sunday, adding that it’s likely annual Covid vaccination shots will be necessary.

“Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life,” Bourla said in an interview on ABC.

“I don’t think that this means that the variants will not continue coming, and I don’t think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations. But that, again, remains to be seen.”

In order to make that happen, Pfizer’s Bourla suggested that annual Covid vaccine shots will be needed.

“The most likely scenario for me is that, because the virus is spread all over the world, that it will continue seeing new variants that are coming out,” Bourla said. “Also we will have vaccines that they will last at least a year, and I think the most likely scenario is annual vaccination, but we don’t know really, we need to wait and see the data.”