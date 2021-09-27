https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/09/27/pfizer-moderna-eye-windfall-profits-as-covid-booster-rollout-begins/

On Sept. 26, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla predicted life will return to normal within a year, but it’s likely annual COVID vaccinations will be necessary.

Bourla’s vision for a “return to normal life” would position Pfizer and Moderna to make billions in profits dispensing endless booster doses. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout is.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen expects boosters alone to bring in about $26 billion in global sales next year for Pfizer — who splits profits with BioNTech — and around $14 billion for Moderna if they are endorsed for nearly all Americans.

“Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life,” Bourla said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

Bourla said he does not think this means variants will no longer exist, or that we “should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations.”

The “most likely scenario,” Bourla said, is annual vaccination with vaccines that last at least a year, “but we don’t know really, we need to wait and see the data.”

Bourla’s prediction echoed that of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who when asked last week for his estimate of a return to normal life, told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung the COVID pandemic could be over in a year. Moderna on Sept. 1 asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the use of a third booster dose of its COVID vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson still has to submit the data for its booster shot to the FDA for approval, although the company has said it does not plan to profit from its vaccine during the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the average forecast among analysts for Moderna’s 2022 revenue jumped 35% after President Biden laid out his booster plan in mid-August.

Most vaccines given so far in the U.S. have come from Pfizer and BioNTech. Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen expects boosters alone to bring in about $26 billion in global sales next year for Pfizer — who splits profits with BioNTech — and around $14 billion for Moderna if they are endorsed for nearly all Americans.

Pfizer executives said they expect their pre-tax adjusted profit margin from the vaccine to be in the “high 20s” as a percentage of revenue. That would translate to an estimated profit of $7 billion next year just from boosters, according to Anderon’s sales prediction.

This year alone, Pfizer expects its COVID vaccine to generate $33.5 billion in revenue with vaccine supply agreements worth more than $60 billion in sales, just in 2021 and 2022. The agreements include supply of the initial two doses of their vaccines as well as billions of dollars in potential boosters for wealthy nations.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is projected to make up 42% of the company’s total revenue, and will bring more than five times the $5.8 billion racked up last year by the world’s most lucrative vaccine — Pfizer’s Prevnar13 — a vaccine for pneumococcal disease.

This bodes well for future vaccine development, said Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan. Vaccines normally are nowhere near as profitable as treatments, Gordon said. But the success of the COVID shots could draw more drugmakers and venture capitalists into the field.

For Pfizer and Moderna, boosters could be more profitable than original doses because they won’t come with the research and development costs the companies incurred to get the vaccines initially on the market, AP reported.

WBB Securities CEO Steve Brozak said the booster shots will represent “almost pure profit” compared with the initial doses. There is opportunity for Pfizer to generate similar — or higher — levels of revenue in the future as experts predict COVID is here to stay.

The FDA last week authorized a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for some individuals — those 65 and older and also those “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure” to the virus puts them at high risk of serious complications from the disease caused by the virus, the agency said.

On Sept. 17, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), a group of scientists who advise the FDA on vaccine approvals, unanimously recommended Emergency Use Authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for people 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems — but voted 16 – 2 against recommending boosters for the general population, citing a lack of long-term data. The committee said the risks did not outweigh the benefits for those people.

The decision was perceived as a major rebuke of the Biden administration, STAT reported. And it closely followed the resignations of Marion Gruber and Phil Krause, two key FDA vaccine regulators who announced their resignations days after Biden’s initial booster announcement.

On Sept. 24, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ignored the advice of the agency’s vaccine advisory committee, clearing the way for healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers, residents of long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons and anyone else considered “high risk” to receive a third Pfizer shot.

Critics slammed the decision, calling it “unjustified and unethical” and a “consolation prize” for Pfizer, which wanted approval for everyone in the general population, over age 16. SIGN UP #TheDefender: https://t.co/zL66EdwTnDhttps://t.co/wuOymGtvOY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 24, 2021

Walensky also approved booster shots for older Americans over age 65, and adults with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their first series of shots — in line with the advisory panel.

“It is worrisome to me that anybody less than 30 is going to be getting a third dose without any clear evidence that that’s beneficial to them, and with more than theoretical evidence that it could be harmful to them,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Offit also expressed concern that in overruling the ACIP, Walensky may have damaged efforts to persuade more unvaccinated adults to be vaccinated against COVID.

“It’s not hard to scare people who’ve already gotten two doses that they should get another dose,” Offit said. “I’m sure that you can get them to get 10 more doses.”

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

