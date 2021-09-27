https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/27/piers-morgan-we-need-a-vaccine-to-save-us-from-harry-and-meghan-n418608

The Prince known as Harry and his American wife Meghan traveled to New York to participate in Global Citizen Live. This was a star-studded live concert event to draw attention to the need for making COVID-19 vaccines available across the globe. The Duke and Duchess of Netflix enjoyed some time in the spotlight as they virtue-signaled about vaccine equity, climate change, and hobnobbing with public officials at the U.N. Piers Morgan wrote a scathing piece about the two semi-Royals for the Daily Mail.

Morgan started out by mocking the couple’s website, Archewell, named for their son, which features an advisory that suggests the viewer take a break after a certain length of time on the site.

‘We love having you here,’ the message reads, ‘but we’re mindful of screen time. Why not take a break? We’ll still be here.’ This disingenuous virtue-signaling guff was presumably crafted by one of the couple’s partners, the Centre for Humane Technology, which counsels how to remove toxicity from one’s life.

Morgan goes on to say he’d love a break from the “world’s most toxic couple”. He points out that their “mission statement is to put ‘compassion into action’ but who never miss a chance to spew unsubstantiated abuse about their own families that they persistently trash and disown.” It may take years before Meghan and Harry live down that ghastly interview with Oprah where they trashed the Royal Family as racist and unwelcoming to Meghan. Those two will be dining out on that interview for the rest of their lives, though. They are certainly savvy enough to cash in on breaking away and moving to California to be that state’s resident celebrity royals. Turns out they are master grifters. The multi-million dollar Netflix deal will help keep them living large for years. Morgan says the couple wants to establish themselves as the alternative Royal Family.

Ostensibly designed for them to lecture the world’s ‘ultra-rich’ pharmaceutical firms on ‘equality’, something the privileged, pampered prima donnas know all about from the palatial comfort of their Californian mansion, the trip was in fact a ruthlessly cynical attempt to establish their new alternative Royal Family. And it made me puke.

Harry and Meghan moved to California to get away from public attention, allegedly. That is laughable, as they have done all they can to remain in the public’s eye ever since. Meghan is politically active in Democrat politics, despite that being a no-no for members of the Royal Family, and the couple regularly attends large events to promote awareness on climate change and other favorite causes. The hypocrites travel by private jet, as other celebrity climate change scolds do, and they did that again last weekend. Morgan calls them a “royal version of the Kardashians.” He’s not wrong.

The Global Citizen Live event calls for G7 countries and the European Union to share at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with countries most in need. The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. was enjoying the attention from the couple during their time in New York.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, traveled from their home in California to New York City to join stars including Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez at Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event at Central Park’s Great Lawn. The pair got a huge round of applause as they came on stage and another ovation just for Harry saying “my wife” during his comments, eliciting a laugh from Harry and Meghan chuckling as she put her head on his shoulder. “Are we prepared to do what is necessary to end this pandemic?” Harry asked the crowd. “It is so good to be back here with all of you, but we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it,” Meghan said. “It is a lot and some people are just over it. But if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here.” The couple also introduced U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to talk about the president’s recent commitment to sharing more vaccines with the world.

Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness. Photos: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/YhbSsJGQZP — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 23, 2021

Amazed by the support shown at #GlobalCitizenLive here in NYC & around the globe. We need to stop COVID & get vaccines to all – that’s why @POTUS announced the U.S. is donating another 500mil doses for the world’s most vulnerable. Let’s make 2022 the year we end this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/FJRfkLp8S3 — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 25, 2021

As it turns out, this wasn’t a typical do-gooder weekend to support global outreach for COVID-19 vaccines. The two were quietly taping their trip to New York for Netflix. And, they spent some time Friday at a school in Harlem where Meghan read a children’s book she wrote. Netflix content? Check. Book sales? Check. They were given a private tour of One World Observatory at the rebuilt World Trade Center complex. They visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

One royal author blasted their choice of transportation as hypocritical.

They also called for the “wealthiest nations” to deliver on a £70billion-a-year pledge to help developing countries go green. However Harry and Meghan have been blasted for their actions of taking a private jet home from the concert, which a royal author has claimed “muddies the waters of their climate message”. The couple were seen climbing aboard a Dassault Falcon 2000 jet to fly back to their home in Montecito, California where they reunited with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Queen Elizabeth II is extending an olive branch to Harry and Meghan. They will be presented with a commemorative award, as will other relatives.

To mark her Platinum Jubilee year in 2022, Her Majesty the Queen will award Platinum Jubilee medals to some members of the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch will award the medals to a number of her relatives including those who no longer or have never undertaken official engagements on her behalf. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear on the list of those set to receive the award, according to the Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer. Despite stepping away from the monarchy in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both still receive the honour alongside other acting members of the Firm. Among those who will also receive the award is Prince Andrew, who is currently involved in a civil lawsuit in New York, and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. A source told Mr. Palmer that the award “is purely commemorative”.

I wonder what Pier Morgan would name a vaccine against these two hypocritical grifters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

