https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/police-academies-struggling-with-recruiting-after-year-of-demonizing-cops/

Comment Print After a year of police officers being demonized at every turn, police academies across the country are facing a major recruiting drought.“What I heard from people that were contemplating getting into law enforcement . . . was that we don’t feel like there’s support for law enforcement right now,” Scott Berger, the coordinator of the program at Alexandria Technical & Community College, told The National Review .He went on to describe the climate that came about last summer as a “transition time where everything in the news was bad news: All cops are bad, they’re not trained, they don’t know how to handle stressful situations or high-risk situations, which is just not true across the board.”“All they were hearing and what we were hearing from them was bad news. It’s like, ‘I don’t even know if I really want to do this.’ And we started noticing that our enrollment numbers were going down,” he said of potential recruits.Berger explained that he had seen a noticeable drop in enrollment in the school’s law-enforcement programs. The law enforcement enrollment numbers at Alexandria Tech have been going […]

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

