A majority of likely voters believe the radical left is using the Chinese coronavirus pandemic as a “Trojan horse for permanent socialism,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “The radical left … want to use this terrible but temporary pandemic as a Trojan horse for permanent socialism. And President Biden, who ran as a unifying moderate, is either powerless to stop them or does not wish to.”

A majority of likely voters, 59 percent, said they agree with that statement. Of those, 43 percent “strongly” agree. Notably, a majority of Republicans and independents believe that to be the case — 76 percent and 56 percent respectively.

One-third, overall, said they disagree with that statement, that the radical left is using the temporary pandemic as a Trojan horse for socialism, and of those, 24 percent “strongly” disagree. Another nine percent remain unsure. Notably, Democrats remain evenly split, as 46 percent generally agree with the statement and 46 percent generally disagree.

Respondents were also asked about Biden’s big government legislative agenda, which he claims will cost “zero dollars.” The survey found the proposal unpopular with the American people.

According to the survey, 53 percent oppose the passage of the $3.5 trillion bill. Of those, 41 percent “strongly” oppose the measure. Thirty-six percent, overall, expressed support for the measure, including 21 percent who “strongly” support it. Another ten percent remain undecided.

A study from the Texas Public Policy Foundation found Biden’s agenda “will kill 5.3 million jobs and generate $4.5 trillion in debt,” as Breitbart News detailed.

The survey, taken September 23 and 26 among 1,000 U.S. likely voters has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

