https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/potential-gubernatorial-candidate-beto-orourke-hopes-to-broaden-his-appeal-to-texans-by-throwing-shade-at-beloved-actor-matthew-mcconaughey/

Failed Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke didn’t humiliate himself enough when he ran for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.

As he mulls a gubernatorial run, he’s evidently determined to make sure that no one in Texas can stand him:

Beto dropping oppo breadcrumbs on Mathew McConaughey! We may need Richard Linklater to moderate/direct this Gen X Texas duel for the ages. https://t.co/EGb2u90M6F pic.twitter.com/BxpWEwOMHB — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 27, 2021

Matthew McConaughey has talked about possibly running for governor of Texas, which is one office that Beto O’Rourke hasn’t run for and lost yet. Beto throwing shade at McConaughey is is a pretty clever way of pre-emptively losing this race, too.

This is just sad. — Boosters 4 All 💉 (@cactusinsurance) September 27, 2021

O’Rourke’s own views on many issues were undefined, especially when he got into the presidential race, and some (notably on guns) changed – and he made that out as part of his appeal. But now: https://t.co/mGfQCEwzZy — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 27, 2021

This is a great strategy beto Please continue https://t.co/s6y4XMu7BT — Don’t mandate me bro (@bad_tits) September 27, 2021

Please do, Beto!

We’re here for it.

Haha….Beto going after McConaughey right at this point is just proof that this guy’s political instincts are as razor sharp as the nose of a 747. — Ryan Bokros (@ryanbokros) September 27, 2021

Going negative on Matthew McConaughey in Texas is a great way to make ppl like you Beto will have great success https://t.co/LFzxwLq2Lr — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 27, 2021

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics.

Beto O’Rourke sucks at politics. https://t.co/GSyRuclAfj — Orbital tungsten rod sales 🏹 (@razingarizona) September 27, 2021

Lol, Beto is not McConaughey’s equal in this scenario. No moderation necessary, Beto loses. — Cousin Edward Griswold (@RoberoGorbachev) September 27, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

