Failed Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke didn’t humiliate himself enough when he ran for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.

As he mulls a gubernatorial run, he’s evidently determined to make sure that no one in Texas can stand him:

Matthew McConaughey has talked about possibly running for governor of Texas, which is one office that Beto O’Rourke hasn’t run for and lost yet. Beto throwing shade at McConaughey is is a pretty clever way of pre-emptively losing this race, too.

Please do, Beto!

We’re here for it.

