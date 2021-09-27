https://protestia.com/2021/09/27/prominent-sbc-pastor-shocked-that-dems-are-pro-abortion-after-he-voted-for-them/

Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas- a man constantly embroiled in threats to leave the SBC if they try to stop CRT from blooming within the denomination, is acting shocked and surprises that ‘Dems’s gonna Dem,’ after the demonic political party’s house caucus voted 218-1 in favor of passing a federal law that enshrines and entrenches a right to abortion up until birth.

This prompted the pastor who voted for Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, to jump on social media to express how “betrayed” and “disrespected” he felt that they would do such a thing, despite them promising all through the campaign that they would.

No kidding, Dude. What did you think was going to happen? You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. It’s not betrayal if they told you they were going to do it.

Child sacrifice is a sacrament to these folks. The fact that McKissic is clutching his chest with mouth agape is a gross indictment against his ability to string together a rational thought without revealing what a seared conscience he has.

McKissic goes on to claim that Democrats are better at “justice issues” but fails to recognize a few salient facts. Chiefly: that openly declaring that you want women to have the right to chemical and surgical abortions so that these dead-eyed doctors can take their scissors and forceps and lop off limbs while turning the babies brains into a frothy slurry of blood and bone is a “justice issue.”

McKissic consistently comes down way harder on the GOP than the Dems for nearly all their policy positions, but the last time we checked, Republicans weren’t publicly calling for a law that enshrines and entrenches the right to castrate black folk, lynch them, and set their bodies on fire, which is about as parallel an example of this 218-1 vote you’re going to get.

The fact that he castigates the Right’s policies as being about as perverse and mephistophelean as you can get, all the while framing the torture and scrambling of these little ones in the womb as merely “objectionable,” shows how “heartbreaking” he really thinks it is.

A CALL TO ACTION

Enjoy our content? GREAT! Unfortunately, ad revenue for truth-telling websites has been severely hampered by consorship and de-platforming. This ministry isn’t free to run, and finding people willing to support polemical theology is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

So we have some great ways for you to EASILY support our work that will take less than 3 minutes of your time to do.



First, check our our page explaining this all at detail at https://supportpolemics.com

But in short, you can support us on Patreon and get exclusive rewards like the FULL non-truncated episodes of the bi-weely Polemics Report podcast ONLY available on your Patreon app. It’s super easy to use. Get exclusive updates from JD. Get all that and support our work for only $5.95 a month. You’ll also get a PAID subscription to ‘The Insurgency’ “banned news blasts” once a day for 50 news links to banned content you can’t find in social media. For other patron tiers, you can join us live via zoom to interact with JD during the Bulldgomatic Bible study, get free theology books in the mail, and more.

Or, if you don’t want to use Patreon and don’t want the rewards, subscribe to ‘The Insurgency’ “banned news blasts” for free (three days a week) or $7 dollars a month (notice that’s a dollar more than getting it through Patreon) or $70 dollars a year. Instead of you scouring the news, let our Gideon Knox News team do the news-hunting FOR YOU and it will save you time finding real news.

And finally, you can give a one time financial gift through Giving Fuel . It’s also super-easy to set up and takes only minutes.

Because JD gets banned in Facebook a lot, you can also find him on Twitter here And if you’re into politics, check out Montana Daily Gazette. If you just want his sermons, check out his SermonAudio feed

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

