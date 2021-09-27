https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-bidens-border-crisis-wont-stop-until-we-fix-the-system-republicans-arent-doing-anything

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a White House press briefing on Monday that President Joe Biden couldn’t do much to stop the crisis on the southern border “until we fix the system,” and then proceeded to suggest that Republicans were not doing anything to help solve the problem.

“We now have another group of migrants that has crossed the southern border of Mexico, could end up on the U.S. southern border within the next month or so,” a reporter said. “So, does the White House believe the message of deterrence — ‘The border is closed; do not come’ — is working?”

“The White House believes that — and the President believes that our immigration system is incredibly broken. And we saw a surge — we’ve certainly seen a surge of migrants come to the border recently. We saw a surge back in 2019. We saw a surge back in 2014,” Psaki claimed. “Until we fix the system and we have a more effective and operational immigration system, until we have an asylum processing system that works at the border, we’re going to continue to see cyclical challenges like this. And we’ve seen them over Dem- — across Democratic and Republican Presidents.”

When pressed about what Biden is going to do to address the issue since immigration reform has stalled in Congress, Psaki said, “Well, we would argue that — for all of those Republicans who are standing at the border and giving speeches about how broken the system is: Why don’t you join us and be a part of the solution instead of relying on speeches?”

“Because we can work together and get immigration reform passed and make the system work and make it operational. We can have border restrictions that make sense,” she said. “We can have a humane system that ensures that people can apply for asylum in an equitable way. That’s something — we all agree the system is broken. I think the question is: Who’s going to work with us to get changes done to make it better?”

The reporter noted that Republicans have said that the immigration reform bill in Congress does not have enough security provisions in it, to which Psaki replied, “If Republicans are eager to have a conversation about comprehensive immigration reform, we’re happy to have that conversation.”

“We haven’t seen any willingness or appetite to do that; all we’ve seen is speeches and talking points to date,” she continued.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during an interview on Sunday that the administration does not “agree with the building of the wall.”

