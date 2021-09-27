https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/psaki-bolts-podium-reporter-asks-joe-bidens-collapsing-poll-numbers-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bolted from the podium during Monday’s briefing as a reporter asked about Joe Biden’s collapsing poll numbers.

Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to a new low on Monday, according Rasmussen.

Biden’s approval now sits at 40% — a new low for the man who ran a basement campaign and reportedly received 81 million votes in 2020.

58% of likely voters strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Pattern Identified in Arizona Audit Mirrors Michigan Scandal Revealed in DetroitLeaks Tapes on Provisional Ballots

Psaki fled the lectern as a reporter asked about Biden’s collapsing poll numbers.

“The president’s polling continues to collapse, is he aware of that?” a reporter asked as Psaki scolded her for shouting the question at the end of the briefing.

VIDEO:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

