https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-liz-cheney-says-she-was-wrong-to-oppose-gay-marriage-in-2013

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said during an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that she “was wrong” to oppose gay marriage in 2013.

Interviewer Lesley Stahl noted that while Cheney has a gay sister who is married and has children, Cheney opposed gay marriage in 2013, and that Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, had taken a different position on the issue.

“How do you defend what you did?” Stahl inquired.

“I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much. I love her family very much,” Cheney responded, adding again that she “was wrong.”

“I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation,” she said.

Cheney, who has represented Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District since 2017, had launched an election bid in a U.S. Senate primary contest, but later dropped out in early 2014.

During a Fox News Sunday interview in 2013 she said she believed in the traditional definition regarding marriage and thought that the matter should be up to states to decide.

Her father Dick Cheney served as VP alongside former President George W. Bush for eight years.

“I think, you know, freedom means freedom for everyone,” he said in 2009, according to the New York Times. “I think people ought to be free to enter into any kind of union they wish, any kind of arrangement they wish.

“I think that’s the way it ought to be handled today, that is, on a state-by-state basis,” he said, according to the outlet. “Different states will make different decisions. But I don’t have any problem with that. I think people ought to get a shot at that.”







Liz Cheney: The 60 Minutes Interview



youtu.be



Rep. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump earlier this year in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Senate, which did not vote on the matter until after Trump had already departed from office, failed to clear the threshold necessary for a conviction.

In May, the House GOP ousted Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair, later electing Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to fill the slot.

Cheney was tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, to serve on the House select committee tasked with probing the Jan. 6 episode.

While former President Trump is publicly opposing Cheney’s 2022 re-election bid and has endorsed Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary, former President Bush is slated to support Cheney at a fundraiser next month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

