The State Police Association of Massachusetts revealed Monday that dozens of troopers are resigning due to the state’s imminent coronavirus vaccine mandate.

“Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury,” the union, which counts 1,800 troopers as members, said in a statement obtained by CBS Boston.

“To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing,” the statement added. “The State Police are already critically short staffed and acknowledged this by the unprecedented moves which took troopers from specialty units that investigate homicides, terrorism, computer crimes, arsons, gangs, narcotics, and human trafficking, and returned them to uniformed patrol.”

The union’s statement comes after a judge denied its request to pause the state’s vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Charlie Baker (R). To date, approximately 20 percent of State Police employees have not receive the vaccine, according to the union’s legal team.

All Massachusetts executive department employees must provide proof of vaccination by October 17, or they could be terminated from their positions.

