AP Photo: Maricopa County ballots. (Headline USA) The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state has ended in a resounding victory in Arizona , and their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.

The most recent is in Republican-controlled Texas , where the secretary of state’s office announced Thursday it would conduct a “full and comprehensive forensic audit” of the 2020 election in four heavily populated counties.

These reviews go by various names: forensic audits or investigations.

Republicans have sought the reviews in Arizona , Michigan , Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all battlegrounds.

The latest is Texas, where Trump had a 5.5 percentage point margin of victory.

Auditing efforts have occasionally played out on a smaller scale, such as in Fulton County, Georgia, which includes Atlanta, individual counties in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and in a state legislative race in New Hampshire.In Wisconsin, one review is being conducted by the Legislative Audit Bureau.The other, ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is being led by a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.In Pennsylvania, Republicans are retrenching after counties in July rebuffed a sweeping demand for voting machines, ballots, computer logs and more.A Republican-controlled Senate committee last week sent a […]