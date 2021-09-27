https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/rural-texas-hospital-might-have-to-stop-delivering-babies-because-of-biden-vaccine-mandate/

Goodall-Witcher hospital in Clifton, a small, rural town in central Texas, may have to stop delivering babies, following President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers at hospitals funded by Medicare and Medicaid.

CEO of the hospital, Adam Willmann, who was born there, said that some experienced nurses in the obstetrics department don’t intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be required of them soon because of the new federal mandate, NPR reported .

“They are also near retirement age, and a few of them have already voiced that, ‘I will just retire,’” Willmann said. “And then a couple other nurses said, ‘Well, I’ll just go work for my husband’s construction company.’”

He has tried to get all 250 employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine, and while they have reached 70% staff vaccination rate, which is far above the rest of the surrounding community, it is not enough for the mandate.

“We’re kind of at that point where everybody that’s willing to get it, got it,” Willmann said.

The requirements of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate have not been finalized, even as it is already affecting healthcare facilities, federal employees and contractors, and private businesses with at least 100 employees.Tom Mee, CEO […]