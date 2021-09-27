https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/schumer-lashes-senate-republicans-block-debt-limit-hike/

Chuck Schumer

The Senate GOP on Monday blocked a measure that would raise the debt ceiling.

The bill needed 60 “yea” votes to overcome the filibuster and open debate.

The vote total was 48 ‘yeas’ to 50 ‘nays’ – and Schumer blew a gasket.

Schumer is expected to bring another vote to the floor later this week before government funding expires at 11:59:59 pm et Thursday.

3) So Schumer will tee up another vote later this week. Congress has until early October to hike the debt limit. But government funding expires at 11:59:59 pm et Thursday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2021

AP reported:

Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown are likely to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul. It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers’ own political futures.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the GOP will not vote to raise the debt ceiling.

“For more than two months now Senate Republicans have been completely clear about how this process will play out. So let me make it abundantly clear one more time, we will support a clean continuing resolution that will prevent a government shutdown. …We will not provide Republican votes for raising the debt ceiling,” said McConnell.

Schumer lashed out at Republicans and called the GOP “the party of default.”

“Senate Republicans are playing games with the full faith and credit of the United States,” said Schumer adding that Social Security checks, Medicare benefits, veteran benefits and more are all on the chopping block.

Schumer took to the senate floor before the vote and warned it would be catastrophic if Republicans blocked the debt limit hike.

VIDEO:

.@SenSchumer: “After today there will be no doubt, no doubt about which party in this chamber is working to solve the problems that face our country and which party is accelerating us towards unnecessary, avoidable disaster.” pic.twitter.com/p4Ii8GWlEr — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2021

