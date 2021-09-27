https://www.theblaze.com/news/lee-bills-biden-vaccine-mandates

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates, introduced a flurry of legislation last week that would weaken the president’s executive orders.

Lee introduced no fewer than nine bills as a direct response to

Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors, as well as the president’s instructions to OSHA to require businesses with more than 100 employees to have their workers vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Salt Lake Tribune, each bill attacks Biden’s vaccine mandates by creating exemptions, allowing civil actions, limiting the powers of agencies to enforce vaccine mandates, and more:

S.2840 – A bill to permit civil actions against the United States for COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

S.2841 – A bill to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publicly disclose information regarding adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

S.2842 – A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to prohibit the Secretary of Defense from requiring that members of the armed forces receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

S.2843 – A bill to prohibit the imposition of a fine, fee, or taxation on any person for violation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or any other executive agency.

S.2846 – A bill to require Federal agencies to acknowledge, accept, and agree to truthfully present, natural immunity pertaining to COVID-19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.

S.2847 – A bill to prohibit the Federal Government from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for interstate travel.

S.2848 – A bill to exempt individuals with a personal health concern from complying with a Federal COVID-19 mandate.

S.2849 – A bill to stipulate that nothing in federal law provides a Federal agency with the authority to mandate that an individual be inoculated by a COVID-19 vaccine.

S.2850 – A bill to exempt individuals from complying with a Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the basis of a personal belief, and for other purposes.

Reached for comment, Sen. Lee’s office did not immediately respond, but Lee has previously accused Biden of showing “wanton disregard for the U.S. Constitution” by implementing the mandates, calling the president a “would-be autocrat.”

During an interview on Fox News on Sept. 13, Lee said, “the president is not a king.”

“There is no federal law, there is no provision under the Constitution that gives the president of the United States the power to just say, you know, ‘I’m in charge of everything. My job is to keep the American people safe regardless of whether the law empowers me to do that,'” Lee said.

He predicted that some private companies would challenge the fines imposed for violating Biden’s orders and that the Supreme Court will strike down the mandates as an overreach of executive power.

