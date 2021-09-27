https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/574101-snl-adds-comedian-called-best-trump-impersonator-of-all

“Saturday Night Live” is adding a comedian to its cast who’s been dubbed the world’s greatest impersonator of former President TrumpDonald TrumpCheney says a lot of GOP lawmakers have privately encouraged her fight against Trump Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks DeVos says ‘principles have been overtaken by personalities’ in GOP MORE.

The long-running NBC sketch comedy series announced Monday that James Austin Johnson would be joining the show for its 47th season.

Johnson has been called the “best Trump impersonator of all,” telling Vanity Fair that his impression tends to “hover around Rally Trump.”

“I pick a pop-culture topic, usually something that is an actual opinion I actually hold,” Johnson said.

OMG TRUMP UNLEASHES ‘FURY’ ON BIDEN ADMIN IN TRIUMPHANT CPAC SPEECH: “UNDER [BIDEN], BOWSER… TOO BIG, [SUPER] MARIO CAN’T KEEP UP!!” pic.twitter.com/cv7lqEkldf — James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) February 28, 2021

OMG DON CLAIMS HE “BEAT” POKEMON, HAS NOT CAUGHT ‘EM ALL… TRUMP: “GAME ENDS WHEN YOU BEAT ELITE FOUR” pic.twitter.com/xSHxHCtlkG — James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) November 4, 2020

Alec Baldwin won an Emmy in 2017 for his turn as Trump on “SNL,” which the real-life ex-commander in chief has blasted as a “terrible impersonation.”

But Baldwin has expressed an increasing reluctance in recent years to returning to the role, saying in 2019, “I don’t want to do it anymore.” The “30 Rock” alum said sometimes playing Trump on the show made him “hope a meteor hits this building and it kills me.”

In addition to Johnson, “Saturday Night Live” announced that comic Aristotle Athari and actor Sarah Sherman will be new additions to the cast, while Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt would exit.

“Saturday Night Live” premieres this weekend.

