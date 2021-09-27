https://www.oann.com/some-in-boj-warned-japans-recovery-might-be-delayed-july-meeting-minutes/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=some-in-boj-warned-japans-recovery-might-be-delayed-july-meeting-minutes



FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

September 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – A few Bank of Japan policymakers said a full-fledged recovery in the economy might be delayed somewhat, minutes of the bank’s July policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

One member also said the BOJ must be mindful of the risk that China’s economic growth might slow ahead, the minutes showed.

At the July 15-16 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but cut this year’s growth forecast as emergency curbs to combat the coronarivus pandemic hit consumption.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

