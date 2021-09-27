https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/sounds-a-lot-like-treason-sidney-powell-implicates-scotus-justice-samuel-alito-in-january-6-and-a-lot-of-lefties-are-taking-her-at-her-word-video/

Hey guys! Remember when Sidney Powell was insisting that Donald Trump won the 2020 election? Remember when she was insisting that she had all this evidence to prove that?

Remember when lefties — rightfully, in this case — called her a nutball?

Well, in light of a new interview in which Powell offers up some insight (read: tinfoil hattery) into Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s role in all of this, some liberals are reconsidering their earlier dismissals of Powell.

Here’s the clip that’s got the libs to thinkin’:

This new interview by Powell is interesting. It suggests that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give Alito time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn’t anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day. pic.twitter.com/HnmpcOci3Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2021

The most brilliant libs out there really, really want this to be true:

the details of the coup plot become clearer https://t.co/2FS8lxD1Kj — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) September 26, 2021

This … is rather a big deal. https://t.co/aROMZIrPcr — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 27, 2021

This is a fascinating new detail and shows once again how close things came on that day while we were all freaking out about the guy with the horns. https://t.co/o8Yxvhfdhc — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 26, 2021

It was a coup attempt. The purpose was to steal the presidency. https://t.co/0dgOI8UPdS — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 26, 2021

Every one of them are traitorous anti American grifters https://t.co/225RWo2Smb — Karoli (@Karoli) September 26, 2021

Did she just implicate a Supreme Court Justice in the failed coup? https://t.co/ppMoHfknGQ — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) September 27, 2021

SCOTUS is name checked in the coup plot. Will be interesting to see if they react publicly to this or if 1/6 select committee wants to learn more. https://t.co/lvs5uNIqO0 — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) September 26, 2021

Wait…a Supreme Court Justice intervening was part of the plan? I have questions for Alito.🙋🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/WpFufePKfH — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 27, 2021

Oh, we’re sure you have questions, Pam. So very many questions!

“Give Alito time to intervene” … so looks like members of SCOTUS also need to be subpoenaed. @RepAdamSchiff https://t.co/dFAIQMsbAU — Zoe Cappa (@zoeduu) September 26, 2021

If there is evidence that Justice Alito had ex parte communications with the insurrectionists, even if through his staff or others, he can and must be charged with seditious conspiracy and held pending trial. @uscourts @DOJCrimDiv @WHNSC https://t.co/kly7kMaom6 — Tim Hogan 浩勤 (@TimInHonolulu) September 26, 2021

It sounds a lot like treason https://t.co/ZjOsR3C5Xp — Futures Scalper (@FuturesScalper) September 26, 2021

She’s whistling about Alito and McCarthy. Is this not breaking news @cnn and @MSNBC? https://t.co/NMrMrZH2bK — William (@will_i_am_614) September 27, 2021

Pretty sure you won’t hear about this from @TheLeadCNN @CNN @NewDay they are only interested in republican talking points https://t.co/0CPumYWUpO — Tem (@Mc_LMG) September 26, 2021

So, does this mean Alito was part of the planning for the insurrection? https://t.co/JSZbJ7UmEC — Pati (@PatiKRoll11) September 26, 2021

!!!!!! This is what is known as a vast conspiracy. It was all planned out and they admit to it. Based on this interview, Justice Samuel Alito should be paid a visit by the @TheJusticeDept. Powell apparently has knowledge of a conspiracy. https://t.co/gLIBvTaRwp — Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) September 26, 2021

When it all comes out, it will be worse than we could have imagined. 🤬 https://t.co/36DuaO12cn — HoneybadgerLA💛🐝 (@HoneybadgerLA) September 26, 2021

@SCOTUSblog @lawfareblog @tribelaw If Justice Alito is explicitly called out here for expected support for the coup attempt doesn’t he have an obligation to speak out against it if in fact he wouldn’t have supported it? Is silence tacit complicity? https://t.co/GRFIJSE9KS — Pete (@SoCalPeteTweets) September 26, 2021

What do you call it when you plan & conspire to destroy the necessary functions of the Government. This was well planned Treason! They have not stopped yet. The only way to make America safe is Hang the Traitors or give them Life #Democrats #Progressives https://t.co/Z2o6i0Zltt — florida boy (@florida44115126) September 26, 2021

Alito, Kavanaugh, Roberts, ACB, Kavanaugh, Thomas…..

Federalist Fascists — Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) September 27, 2021

You just couldn’t make this shit up. https://t.co/WOmverFUoW — Joe And The Scot 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JoeAndTheScot) September 26, 2021

(Sidney Powell made it up, though.)

Impeach Justice Alito — @chi 75 (@chi7510) September 27, 2021

Alito was involved. What about Clarence Thomas? Ginny paid for buses. The Federalist Society gang is working towards a coup. — Jeanne Vitale (@jeanne_vitale) September 27, 2021

I cannot explain how insane and concerning this is https://t.co/QX9c2VqGCW — Bullshit Man (@battle_bullshit) September 27, 2021

That people are actually taking Sidney Powell, of all people, seriously? We, too, find that insane and concerning.

The collective IQ up there is somewhere in the tens, folks.

Wait…you’re taking anything Sidney Powell says seriously? I have questions for your therapist. 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/cX8f75lpDr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 27, 2021

GP Narrator: Alito was not in fact involved in any of this. https://t.co/hJzgDpKmeu — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 27, 2021

They didn’t tell Alito that. Calm down, It’s just the quite insane Sydney Powell making predictions. She was bad enough at describing things that supposedly had already happened. — tim mullaney (@timmullaney) September 27, 2021

GP You’re taking the word of a woman who gave the world the laughable “kraken” horseshit and whom Democrats mocked for months and months post-election? Gimme a break. https://t.co/tQWTJQ8WGV — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 27, 2021

Ma’am, you’re taking Sidney Powell seriously. Not only should you put your hand down, but you should put your head down and think about what you’ve done. https://t.co/ruLx2oZXT8 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 27, 2021

Sad.

