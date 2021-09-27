https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/suddenly-i-cannot-train-i-cannot-play-tennis-pro-34-ends-season-after-covid-vaccine-left-him-with-violent-pain/

French Tennis player Jeremy Chardy says he regrets having taken the vaccine and suggests he may retire early next year. Tennis pro Jeremy Chardy, 34, says he may never play the sport again after Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine reportedly left him suffering major bouts of pain.

Speaking to Agence-France Presse , the French 2020 olympian explained he began experiencing violently painful, debilitating health effects immediately after taking the vaccine. “Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympics and the US Open), I have had a problem, I’ve had a series of struggles. Suddenly, I cannot train, I cannot play,” the former top 30 player revealed last week.

“Chardy said he was suffering from movement-limiting pain,” reports TennisMajors.com , with RT.com detailing he described “violent, near-paralyzing pains across his body since taking the jab.”

Chardy, World Number 73 , also complained there’s too little research into side effects of the rushed experimental vaccine, and is worried he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return to playing.

“I don’t know what to do,” the Davis cup winner said. “The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who had similar [side-effects], but the durations [of the issues] were really […]