https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/taliban-leaders-demand-us-stop-drone-patrols-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Taliban are demanding the U.S. stop drone patrols in Afghanistan, saying ithe group violated a State Department policy instituted under the Trump administration.

According to The Hill, the Trump White House signed a deal with the Taliban on Feb. 29 2020 effectively ending the 20-year war.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claims the U.S. is in violation of not only the previous agreement but of international laws as well. “We hope the US should review its actions, and stop intrusion into our space.” He said.

“We call upon all the countries, especially the US, to respect Afghanistan sovereignty under the international laws. We expect mutual respect from all to avoid mishaps,” Mujahid continued.

The spokesperson went so far as issuing a veiled threat to the U.S. saying that “every state is responsible for defending its air and ground space.”

The Taliban’s demand comes as the Biden administration faced harsh scrutiny from Senators on Capitol Hill for the administration’s botched withdrawal and subsequent evacuation of Afghanistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

