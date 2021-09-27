https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/thats-how-you-know-they-lie-on-purpose-glenn-greenwald-points-out-the-medias-lack-of-interest-in-correcting-the-hunter-biden-laptop-story/

Glenn Greenwald admits that yes, he’s still on the Hunter Biden laptop story, and he should be. Everyone should be. Social media blocked people from sharing the New York Post’s story, and the Post was locked out of its Twitter account for something like six weeks because it wouldn’t take down the story. That’s absolutely crazy. As we reported, the New York Times recently stealth-edited the word “unsubstantiated” out of a piece mentioning the laptop — that’s as close to a correction as we’ll get.

And then, on September 21, POLITICO mentioned that the new book about the Bidens by its reporter Ben Schreckinger confirmed that the emails, including the one about a proposed venture with Chinese energy executives including the line, “10 held by H for the big guy?” were real, not Russian information, as everyone but the Post ventured.

Greenwald notes that no one in the media is anxious to correct the record:

It’s been 6 days since POLITICO reporter @SchreckReports published a new book verifying the key emails from Hunter’s laptop, including Joe’s role in the China deal. Not one outlet that spread the CIA lie that it was Russian disinformation (except POLITICO) has even mentioned it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

That means that CNN, NBC News, MSNBC, PBS, @HuffPost, @TheIntercept and so many others spent weeks before the 2020 election spreading what they know is a lie from CIA. And now that there’s new proof from a mainstream reporter that they lied, they won’t even mention that. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

The most damaging and aggressive agents of disinformation in the United States are large corporate media outlets. All journalists make mistakes. The way to know that they’re deliberate disinformation agents is when they ignore evidence that they lied. That shows it’s purposeful. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Other than the short note from his own outlet, the only mainstream outlet that mentioned this news was when CBS stuck it on their digital platform (but not TV). Everyone at the outlets that spread the pre-election CIA lie don’t want you to hear this & don’t want to mention it: pic.twitter.com/U3X5mlpGDa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

To see what liberal corporate media outlets really are, do this thought experiment: Imagine if Schreckinger’s book had proved the Biden emails were *forged* instead of verifying them. He’d be all over the place instead of ignored. That’s how you know they lie on purpose. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Bingo.

It’s fine if people think I’m fixated on this. I am. CIA invented an outright lie before the election — to protect Biden and help him win. Almost every major liberal corporate outlet spread it. Big Tech censored the reporting. And now a new book proves it was a total lie. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Russel Brand picked it up.

This, though, is what gives me hope. @rustyrockets took my Substack reporting on the indictment of Hillary’s lawyer and what it shows about the lies of corporate outlets. He produced a short YouTube video report. In 3 days, it has almost 2 million views:https://t.co/Cs7XtlDwYB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

How many media outlets even covered John Durham’s indictment of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman for his role in the Alfa Bank hoax?

Just that segment alone — after 3 days, with no corporate backing — is almost 4 times larger than Don Lemon’s audience. It’s twice as large as Chris Hayes or Joy Reid’s Comcast shows. And I’ll bet the number of people under 55 watching is more than 10 times what those shows get pic.twitter.com/mEZ85UQhag — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

This is why employees of media corporations with the job title “journalist” so desperately agitate for more online censorship. They know they’ll have no audience unless it’s a captive one, and they know they will be exposed if dissent from their lies and propaganda can be heard. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Is there one named source in the book? — michael simon schwartz (@tofumike) September 27, 2021

Yes, many. There are also documents proving the authenticity of the emails that he obtained through FOIA requests around the world. Sorry CNN and Joe Scarborough and the CIA lied to you again and you believed it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

We don’t think Schreckinger’s book even got a fraction of the media publicity than that book about the Second Amendment not being about guns but about “anti-blackness” did.

Uh huh. And that is simply how it works. The big wheel turns……and we get caught in the cogs. — linda luck, PhD (@lslgt) September 27, 2021

Glenn as always doing the most for journalism by calling out corporate media. — Justin Beaver (@TheRealJWeves) September 27, 2021

They won’t cover it because the bulk of their viewers, even the alleged progressive ones, went so hard to bat for Biden, and treated this as disinformation and a false story Guilliani cooked up. They can’t handle the truth of things. Zero contrition, zero accountability. — Claude Morton (@claudemorton) September 27, 2021

Why would they if they are not required to recant? There is no incentive for the truth. Therefore they can disregard it like it doesn’t exist. — Elliott (@SiaElliott) September 27, 2021

Yep … all the tweets and stories about “Russian disinformation” are still up. So’s Clinton’s tweet about the Alfa Bank hoax. No one cares that it’s all out there and it was all a lie.

Related:

Drew Holden shames the media for its smear campaign over the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story https://t.co/QD5LJN05Qp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

