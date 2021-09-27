https://magainstitute.com/the-left-virtual-signals-to-mask-its-intolerance/

In the 2020 election season, when driving through towns in central North Carolina, my adopted home state, you’d see signs on front lawns or in picture windows that say, “Love Trumps Hate,” “Love is the Answer,” or, “Hate Has No Home Here.” On car bumpers, you’d see stickers proclaiming, “No Hate in My State.” You probably saw the same thing.

Such virtue-signalers are quick to plant BLM signs too, just so you know that they are sufficiently ‘woke.’ They fervently believe that all conservatives—and President Trump in particular and anyone who voted for him—are a hate-filled, despicable, deplorable lot, who dislike immigrants, children, old people, dogs, and clean air.

Sheltered for decades in the Leftist mainstream media bubble, these yard-sign-bearers have a contorted world-view. For them, all news and information arrives filtered through the New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, Chicago Tribune, AP, Reuters, NPR, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, etc.

Erroneous Contentions Galore

The Left erroneously espouses that Trump hated immigrants, a contention that is simply wrong: Unlike Biden, he didn’t want endless floods of illegal immigrants arriving, especially when orchestrated by Leftist groups continually seeking to undermine U.S. sovereignty.

Illegal immigrants storm our borders and overrun our facilities. Contrary to Leftist drivel, they account for a disproportionately high amount of crime. Democrats don’t care; they let illegals jump ahead of people who’ve been waiting in line legally for months, or years, to become U.S. citizens. The latter, you see, usually don’t vote Democrat.

The misguided Left contended that President Trump is an anti-Semite. This is ridiculous on its face, as Ivanka Trump Kushner, his politically prominent daughter, converted to Judaism to marry a Jew, and her three children – his three grandchildren – are all Jewish. Moreover, Trump’s support for Israel was unyielding, unlike Biden.

Even as his minority support tripled over that from 2016, the Left would have you believe that Donald Trump was a racist who harms Black people. Yet, before he ran for President, he was honored on numerous occasions by the NAACP and other African-American groups. Amazingly, the nano-second he announced his candidacy in 2015, that all changed!

Proclaiming Much, While Knowing Little

The Left always knows best, even when they know little, which is most of the time. If members of the Left occasionally proceeded beyond the mainstream media bubble, in which they are firmly ensconced, and read more widely, these cloistered folks might realize that it is Democrats, ‘Progressives’, and Leftists in general who promulgate most of the hate in society today.

‘Love Trumps Hate’ is a pleasant thought, and an intriguing notion. Thus, it is shameful that Leftists are so venomous. Here are a few items and issues, out of scores more, that many of those on the Left loathe:

People who disagree with them politically

fair and effective voter I.D. laws

acknowledging the cerebral differences between men and women

encountering acts of patriotism

free speech on campus (unless of course they agree with it)

merit-based college acceptance

acknowledging the rights of the unborn

anyone who does not conform to political ‘correctness’

maintaining U.S. sovereignty via secure borders, and

African-Americans who deign not to be Democrats.

Also:

news features about illegal immigrant crime

anyone who is deeply religious, except Muslims

school vouchers

returning power to state and local school boards

anyone who runs for, or wins, office as a Republican or Libertarian, and

seeing 20,000+ people at Trump (peaceful protest) rallies, with thousands more outside who want to attend—while Joe Biden only draws 10 to 50 people, if that many.

Less Tolerant than Conservatives

Pew Charitable Trust researchers found that those on the Left actually are less tolerant than conservatives, based on the Leftist’s tendency to “unfriend” or to stop following someone a social media site when their viewpoints are challenged.

“Roughly four-in-ten consistent liberals on Facebook (44%) indicated they have blocked or de-friended someone” because they “disagreed with something that person posted about politics.” Only “31% of consistent conservatives” and 26% of Facebook users overall have acted similarly.

Could their ingrained lack of tolerance be the driving force behind their propensity to engage in virtue-signaling? I vote, yes! While Leftists outwardly feign tolerance, within them intolerance reigns.

