Like most Never Trumpers, the Lincoln Project is supposedly made up of die-hard conservatives who are trying to conserve conservatism and save the Republican Party from itself by encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden and now Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia. The Lincoln Project, in its self-important yet unearned way, says it’s coming for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, which is a tacit endorsement of McAuliffe, who certainly reflects truly conservative views.

We’re coming for you, @GlennYoungkin. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 27, 2021

The pedo jokes are just writing themselves at this point — RuleOrRuin (@RuleRuin) September 27, 2021

It’s Youngkin, not Young kid. — Hotep 悪い (@HotepWario) September 27, 2021

You do know that Youngkin is his name, not his age? — Rhubba (@RhubbaComedy) September 27, 2021

I think you misunderstood. That’s just his name – he’s actually an adult. — Kroquegg Overon (@kroquegg_overon) September 27, 2021

You’re focusing too much on the “Young” right now. — Nathan E. Yates, M.S.F. (@NathanEYates) September 27, 2021

Be afraid Glenn, the Lincoln Project have a lot of experience going after young kin… — JonBlack (@JonBlac72793049) September 27, 2021

that’s just his name. he isn’t actually an underage boy you can sexually harrass — Orange Juche (@OrangeJuche) September 27, 2021

is he a teenager trying to get into politics? — Zechs Merquise (@aokmuss) September 27, 2021

But he’s not underage, so why do you have interest in him? — Doc (@drkill08) September 27, 2021

He’s not 12 tho — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ironparadise_49) September 27, 2021

You know he’s not underage, right? — Langhorne (@_Langhorne) September 27, 2021

Thank god Glenn isn’t a child! — roark (@notgonnabesuck) September 27, 2021

he’s too old for you bro — Dr. J. A. Pepitone (@joeypepitone25) September 27, 2021

Like how John Weaver came after underage boys @ProjectLincoln? — gotts2swim (@gotts2swim) September 27, 2021

Isnt Glenn a little old for you guys? — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) September 27, 2021

He’s too old for y’all — TN Libertarian (@LibertarianTn) September 27, 2021

What no interns to harass today? — ehpayne (@ehpayne) September 27, 2021

Yeah this ain’t a creepy tweet at all. — Peter J Kratofilow (@PeterJKratofilo) September 27, 2021

This has left me literally shaking with new found wokeness for @ProjectLincoln going after people — OscarHancock (@OscarHancock0) September 27, 2021

Are they going to steal other people’s tweets and post them or something different this time?

'No one has more Ls than these clowns': Lincoln Project's fake ad mocking Donald Trump over Regeneron has aged just brilliantly

