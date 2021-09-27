https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-view-co-hosts-reportedly-p-ed-over-their-false-positive-covid-19-testing-that-derailed-important-show-featuring-vp-kamala-harris

“The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were reportedly victims of false positive COVID-19 test results,

Page Six reports.

Hostin and Navarro were unceremoniously

yanked from Friday’s broadcast of the hit daytime TV show after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 halfway through the show, on which Vice President Kamala Harris was a guest.

What are the details?

According to the report, one person reported to have inside knowledge of the incident said, “[Sunny] is definitely returning to the studio [on Monday]. [Parent company] Disney said they’re clear. No quarantining is necessary.”

The outlet noted that both Hostin and Navarro immediately took subsequent rapid and PCR tests — both of which came back negative.

A second insider said that they are “95 percent” certain that Hostin will be in the studio on Monday.

Navarro is reportedly set to resume her regular hosting studies “later this week.”

“[Hostin and Navarro] were p***ed because everyone’s been waiting for this big interview for two weeks now, and then it was derailed because of a false positive,” one insider told the outlet.

The two are also reported to be unhappy with the way that the situation unfolded, and were dismayed over how their allegedly positive results were announced on-air — without their permission.

“It was not OK,” the insider added. “They made the decision to reveal their COVID-19 results in the heat of the moment when they should’ve gone to commercial break. They could’ve stopped, and thought about how to handle it, as opposed to being crazy on air and running around like chickens with their heads cut off.”

Following an abrupt commercial break, co-host Joy Behar returned and told audience members, “OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo, you know, a lot of vaccines!”

What else?

Parent company ABC has yet to issue a public statement on the incident, and multiple sources, according to Page Six, are panning the testing protocol as an “epic fail.”

“It was so crazy,” the outlet’s second source continued. “Nobody knew what was going on. Everyone at ABC had a different answer about what was going on.”

Hostin has yet to publicly address the matter at the time of this reporting, but Navarro has said that she has taken three tests that have all returned a negative result.

Navarro on Saturday

tweeted, “Whew! Very thankful to have gotten a third negative PCR test result this afternoon. Headed home to Chacha’s dad.”

She also shared an Instagram video in which she lambasted the “false alarm” test result.

“Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive — a very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive,” Navarro said in the video. “Thank you to all of you who checked in. … I didn’t get my g**d**** margarita last night, but I’m gonna get one tonight. Wishing you all a good day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

