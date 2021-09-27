https://www.theblaze.com/news/truck-driving-teen-mows-down-6-cyclists-after-allegedly-attempting-to-blow-exhaust-on-them

Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old motorist mowed down at least six cyclists after reportedly attempting to blow exhaust on them, KRIV-TV reports.

What are the details?

The horror unfolded Saturday morning in Waller County, Texas, when an unnamed teen driving a pickup truck hit six cyclists riding down an area highway.

The teen is said to have attempted to blow exhaust on the cyclists when he struck the riders, who were 75 miles into an Ironman training ride.

Four of the cyclists were transported via ambulance to area hospitals, while two needed to be airlifted.

How did it happen?

Chase Ferrell, who was riding with the cyclists and watched the situation unfold, told the station that a black diesel truck approached the group from behind and accelerated to blow exhaust smoke into the lane — but the move went wildly wrong.

“The reason he couldn’t stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel onto these cyclists,” Ferrel recalled. “He ended up hitting three people before his brakes even started.”

“I thought someone was dead,” he added. “I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming.”

Ferrell was unhurt during the incident.

The teen reportedly remained at the scene and met with police after striking the cyclists.

“There was no reason for this to happen,” Ferrell added. “It wasn’t like he was on his phone. [He] definitely meant to try and scare these people [or] intimidate them in some way. [Maybe he then] made a mistake and ran them over.”

Fox reporter Matthew Seedorff tweeted about the incident,

writing, “JUST IN: Six cyclists were run over by pickup truck today in Waller County. In total, 4 are hospitalized, 2 had to be air-lifted. The driver of the vehicle is 16-years-old.”

Authorities are investigating the incident, and as of Saturday, the outlet reports that no arrests have been made in connection to the accident.

Anything else to know?

Ferrell told KPRC-TV in a report that he believed the kid had attempted to “roll coal,” which he described as when a truck “accelerate[s] past plowing diesel exhaust on cyclists.”

The station reported that a YouTube search for the term showed videos showing “thick, black smoke blowing on cyclist[s] after [truck] drivers sped up.”

“Ferrell said the same thing happened to the group he was training with, and the driver wouldn’t stop doing it,” KPRC reported.

Ferrell said, “It made me mad, so I accelerated to try to catch up to him, so I could take a picture of his truck, take a picture of him or his license plate or something.”

“It’s senseless,” he added. “It doesn’t make any sense for anybody to do that to any cyclist … it’s pointless.”

A GoFundMe page to benefit the cyclists’ recovery has received more than $2,300 in donations at the time of this reporting.

