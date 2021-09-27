https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-ally-kash-patel-receives-racist-death-threats-following?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Defense Department official Kash Patel says he’s has received racist death threats since being subpoenaed by the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Patel said he received the threats after committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson on Thursday announced the subpoenaed.

In one of the messages sent to the Trump administration appointee he was called a “treasonous b––ch,” and the racially derogatory term “sand monkey,” according to the New York Post.

“America is gonna chew you up and they’ll slice that f—ing sand monkey neck of yours in prison on day ONE … The fact you are a f—ing sand monkey is the reason why those old white racist republicans are gonna serve you up nice right off the bat. You are as worthless to them as you are to America,” read the note.

A second note, received Monday, from the same author, read “Looking forward to watching those old white racist republicans [sic] throw you [to] the wolves. You may think they think you’re white but to them you’re just a f—ing stinking sand n—-r.”

The message concluded, “YOU ARE A TRAITOR AND WILL PAY,” the Post also reports.

In his subpoena letter to Patel, Thompson conveyed that he believes Patel is in possession of “additional documents and information relevant to understanding the role played by the Department of Defense and the White House in preparing for and responding to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as … your personal involvement in planning for events on January 6 and the peaceful transfer of power.”

Patel has yet to state whether he will cooperate with the committee’s demands.

The Democrat-led committee has give Patel until Oct. 7 to turn over any pertinent documents. He has been asked to sit for deposition on Oct. 14.

Patel’s parents are Indian by way of East Africa. He was raised in New York’s Queens and Long Island and says he has received hate mail before. However, he said this week’s messages reached new levels of violence and racial hatred.

“My family, who fled racial persecution, can’t for the life of them imagine that this could happen here in the U.S.,” Patel said.

Patel was on Jan. 6 served as chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller.

