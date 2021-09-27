http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ESUritVFJk8/congress-heads-into-tumultuous-week-pressured-by-converging-deadlines-11632657601

The government’s funding is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, which would partially shut down the government if Congress doesn’t act.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...