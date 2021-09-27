https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/574111-union-dozens-of-massachusetts-troopers-resigning-over-vaccine-mandate

Dozens of state troopers in Massachusetts have resigned as a result of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, a key union said Monday.

State Police Association President Michael Cherven made the announcement in a statement, adding that some troopers had intentions of moving to departments that offered “reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing.”

In August, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) issued an executive order requiring all executive department employees show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 17.

Last week, a judge ruled that the vaccine mandate would not be delayed despite a request from the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

“We are disappointed in the judge’s ruling; however, we respect her decision,” Cherven said in a statement responding to the ruling. “It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives.”

Cherven added that the State Police were “critically short staffed.”

About 20 percent of State Police employees are not vaccinated, the union’s attorney told a local Boston CBS affiliate station.

The Hill has reached out to the State Police Association of Massachusetts for more information.

