My wife, Gena, and my hearts were broken to hear that a 30-year veteran police officer in California (San Jose) had to resign this past week after refusing mandatory orders to be COVID-vaccinated.

Sgt. David Gutierrez worked 23 years in the San Jose Police Department as a homicide detective, internal affairs investigator and patrol supervisor, before retiring the first time in 2019. He then returned to the force as a reserve officer, that is until COVID vaccines were mandated for all law enforcement.

Yahoo News reported, Gutierrez worked his last shift at the department on Saturday before last, and then he sent a letter to the city manager last Monday, “denouncing the city’s vaccine mandate, which requires city employees to show proof of vaccination or get a medical exemption. Those who don’t comply face disciplinary action, such as termination.”

“Disciplinary action is when you have done something wrong,” Gutierrez said, according to NBC Bay Area . “I have done nothing wrong – by making a choice not to be vaccinated why would you be disciplined?”

Gutierrez added that he is not against the vaccine and even complied with the city giving weekly COVID testing. But when they tried to force injections in […]