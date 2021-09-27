Beginning in October, Virginia will allow women to undergo dangerous at-home abortions using telehealth visits with abortionists.

According to Virginia Mercury, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood, which operate six abortion businesses in the state, announced that they will be offering chemical abortions through the mail after a virtual visit. No woman will be required to undergo an exam or counseling prior to receiving the abortion pill.

Though there is a screening process in place to rule out possible conditions that could put women at higher risk of complications, lack of a physical exam means that women are being put at risk in the name of abortion expansion. For decades, the FDA has held a rule that women must be seen in person prior to taking the abortion pill, and that they must take the first pill of the regimen in an approved clinic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that rule has been temporarily suspended. Now, the Biden administration is looking to end it permanently. This would be detrimental to women, though the world would likely never hear about their complications. Only half of all states report abortion complications and when women take the abortion pill at home, and emergency rooms are dealing with most of the aftermath.

READ: UK experiencing a surge in emergency calls since legalization of ‘DIY’ abortions

The abortion pill has been determined to be four times more dangerous for women than first-trimester surgical abortion. The risks include incomplete abortion, hemorrhaging, infection, and death. Women who are experiencing an ectopic pregnancy are at an increased risk of hemorrhaging and women who are Rh-negative could put future pregnancies at risk. In addition, the abortion pill is not approved for use beyond 10 weeks, and taking it after that point could put women at further risk for complications.

There will also be no way to know for sure that a woman the abortionist meets with virtually is actually the person who will be taking the abortion pill or that the woman taking the abortion pill is doing so of her own free will. This will put sexual abuse victims at risk of undergoing coerced abortions by their abusers.

Virginia has been busy rolling back protections for women and preborn children. In the last two years, legislators eliminated the state’s mandatory ultrasound requirement and 24-hour waiting period prior to an abortion. They also voted to end laws requiring abortion businesses to meet the same building codes as hospitals and repealed a law that ensured only doctors committed abortions. Next, pro-abortion legislators in the state have their sights set on codifying abortion into the state code.

“Until we can enshrine that access in the state Constitution, it’s essentially on the ballot every two years,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D). “This, as well as what happened in Texas, really shows how critical state elections are.”

While the abortion industry claims it is pushing for telehealth abortions to benefit women who live a long distance from abortion businesses, the truth is that allowing abortion pills to be mailed to women will put women at risk while the abortion businesses profit financially at their expense.

