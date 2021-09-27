http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iEErfgKXuNU/

Hundreds of fans joined in singing the national anthem on Friday as the 2021 Ryder Cup teed off at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The tournament was scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus, and now that it is on again, it appears that the fans were not going to make this year’s Star-Spangled Banner a special one.

WISN reporter Hannah Hilyard was amazed at the spontaneous outpouring for the national anthem.

“USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway,” Hilyard wrote on Twitter:

USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway. pic.twitter.com/WPYYmgCagM — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) September 24, 2021

Golf fan and podcaster Adam Stanley was in the stands and posted his video showing the scene from the fans’ vantage point:

Fans on the first tee of the #rydercup sing the American national anthem this morning pic.twitter.com/izCYy5yvPn — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) September 25, 2021

The heartwarming display of patriotism comes on the heels of years of disrespect for the anthem from all major sports leagues. But these golf fans are not following the lead of other pro sports, which have been denigrating the national anthem with protests and the needless addition of the so-called “black national anthem.”

Still, Joe Biden probably blew a sigh of relief that the crowd didn’t break out into a chant of “F*ck Joe Biden” as has been heard at nearly every college football game this year. The same weekend Ryder Cup fans were singing the national anthem in Wisconsin; fans at the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game just a bit south of Sheboygan were plying the anti-Biden chant at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

