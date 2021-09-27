https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/cnn-brian-stelter-reality-based-media

On Monday’s episode of “The Rubin Report,” host Dave Rubin talked about CNN host Brian Stelter’s increasing media bias, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ shocking admission to Chris Wallace on Fox News about how many Haitian immigrants have been released into the U.S., and the Democrats’ extreme response to the Texas abortion bill.

First, Dave shared a clip of Brian Stelter asking his guest, Yale professor Timothy Snyder, what the “reality-based media” should do to protect democracy on the latest edition of CNN’s ironically named “Reliable Sources.” Stelter chuckles gleefully as his guest recommends that the media should “drop the fair and balanced approach” to reporting, seemingly encouraging more biased coverage of political parties and get “prepared for an attempt for people to take power undemocratically in 2024.”

Dave then exposed Stelter as “one of the prime purveyors of lies” by playing a video montage of the CNN host, who proves he has no problem with dropping a “fair and balanced approach.”

