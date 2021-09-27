https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/27/what-idiocy-brit-hume-drops-wapo-columnist-for-blatantly-pushing-dem-talking-point-that-bidens-3-5t-bill-costs-zero/

You can always tell when Democrats have put out new talking points because we start seeing them everywhere in the media. The latest, of course, being that Biden’s $3.5 TRILLION bill will cost nothing.

Read that again.

A multi-trillion dollar bill won’t cost anything.

Hey, Democrats and the media say so.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Brit Hume really said it best … as usual.

What idiocy. This woman is a columnist for the Washington Post. https://t.co/hoNn9pHnLo — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 27, 2021

What Brit said.

Except calling her an idiot is an insult to idiots everywhere.

Cheerleaders Brit. That is what media has become. — Brian (@BrianGottfried) September 27, 2021

Become? It’s what they’ve always been.

Basically part of their job description.

She is basically shilling for China. Wonder if she knows that? https://t.co/EnlMwhKicu — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) September 27, 2021

Wonder if she cares.

When I went to college- admittedly in an era more like the 19th century than the 21st- economics 101 was required for freshmen. (THAT old name has been banned!) At least college students were getting a basic foundation in money. We also studied logic and critical thinking. — Andy Potter (@eapotterjr) September 27, 2021

They’re doing what they were paid to do – parrot the Democrat talking points. — Surfacedog (@SurfaceDog) September 27, 2021

Her understanding of how taxpayer dollars work is at AOC levels. 🤦‍♂️ — 🄿🄰🄽🄸🄲PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) September 27, 2021

Ouch.

Math is hard — Becky (@ReformedLib928) September 27, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

