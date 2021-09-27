https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/mitchpicasso/2021/09/27/with-americans-still-trapped-in-afghanistan-bidens-priority-is-to-preserve-and-fortify-daca-n1481639

The Biden administration took steps on Monday morning to “preserve and fortify” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects illegal immigrants brought into the country as children.

The policy directs the “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to create a process to defer removal of certain noncitizens who years earlier came to the United States as children, meet other criteria, and do not present other circumstances that would warrant removal,” according to the document.

The rule is set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and would give the public a 60-day period to submit comments for or against the policy, according to CBS News.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to CNN. “This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal. However, only Congress can provide permanent protection. I support the inclusion of immigration reform in the reconciliation bill and urge Congress to act swiftly to provide Dreamers the legal status they need and deserve.”

This news comes as a blow, considering there are still many Americans left stranded in Afghanistan. It shows the weakness of a president who puts the needs of citizens from other countries above our own citizens abroad. Are not Americans who are essentially caught behind enemy lines, abandoned in Afghanistan, not Dreamers too?

The State Department estimated that approximately 100 Americans were left behind in Afghanistan; however, in a recent interview, Plan B Afghan rescue volunteer Jean Marie Thrower estimated that the number of Americans left behind is closer to 1,000, Fox News reported.

It is the job of the president to put Americans first, bring our citizens abroad back home, and punish crime–which includes illegal imigration.

