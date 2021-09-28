https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/09/28/95-vaccinated-harvard-business-school-suspends-in-person-classes-after-covid-outbreak-n1485982

How many stories like this are there going to be before the political and media elites admit that maybe these vaccines don’t really work, or at the very least don’t work nearly as well as had been anticipated? CBS News reported Monday that Harvard Business School is “reverting to remote learning after beginning the semester with in-person classes, citing a rise in breakthrough COVID-19 cases among its students.” If you didn’t think Harvard Business School was full of the people the Left imagines as the only ones opposing the vaccine, you know, guys with Confederate flags on the back windows of their pickup trucks, that is, the Trump-voting, science-denying, mask-hating great unwashed, you’re right: 95% of Harvard Business School students are vaccinated, and 96% of the school’s employees are vaccinated as well.

Those Harvard Business School students who got jabbed thinking it was their gateway to a resumption of normal life are out of luck. That’s not how all this works. Harvard Business School spokesperson Mark Cautela announced: “With the support of Harvard University leaders, advised by city and state public health officials, we have decided to move all first-year MBA students and some in the second year, to remote learning for the week of 9/27 to 10/03.” Accordingly, according to CBS, “All first-year and some second-year MBA students will take classes online beginning this week. Classes will take place remotely at least until October 3, the school said in a statement.”

The CBS article reports the oddity of it all: “As universities resumed in-person instruction this fall, outbreaks of COVID-19 cases have popped up among students across the nation — despite the fact that many colleges have vaccine mandates, as well as the requirement to wear masks indoors.” Of course, CBS doesn’t give a hint of this, but maybe this new outbreak is an indication that all these vaccine mandates and indoor mask rules don’t do anything to stoop the virus. Nevertheless, “more than 900 institutions of higher learning had vaccine mandates in place as of September 20, with such requirements more prevalent on campuses in Northeastern and Western states, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.”

Despite the growing evidence pointing to the hollowness of the standard approach, however, Cautela was keeping the faith. He said that the move to online instruction came because of “a steady rise in breakthrough infections,” and was being undertaken despite the fact that “contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus.”

All right, so if it isn’t happening in class, why can’t they still have class? Because of those pesky unmasked yahoos. Cautela continued: “Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Accordingly, says CBS, “the renowned business program is also asking its students to stop participating in unmasked indoor activities and to limit in-person interactions with individuals outside of their households by moving all group gatherings online and cancelling group travel.”

Okay, so apparently students going around without masks after hours led to the new outbreak of Covid among the Harvard Business School student body, even though almost all of them are vaccinated. So the vaccine clearly doesn’t protect someone against Covid; evidently only the mask does that, but even wearing masks in class is not strong enough to withstand the contagion of these unmasked student gatherings outside class.

Instead of admitting that all this is ridiculous and that an entirely new approach is needed, Harvard Business is ratcheting up the controlling regulations: Now students are required to be tested three times a week. Harvard didn’t say whether this would be required of students who have no interaction with other students and are taking classes entirely online, but given the undercurrent of authoritarianism in all this, there is no reason to assume that it wouldn’t be.

Harvard is also “requiring vaccination against COVID-19 for all of its community members, including students, faculty, staff and researchers.” CBS News notes that “there were 62 positive tests among graduate students and three in its undergraduate population for the week of September 19”; it doesn’t say whether those students were vaccinated, but given the 95% vaccination rate, they probably were.

No one expects a vaccine to be 100% effective. But the growing evidence of the ineffectiveness of the Covid vaccines makes the increasing authoritarianism of Leftist politicians all the more indefensible. People are losing their livelihoods for not wanting to get an experimental vaccine that has been increasingly shown to be ineffective. The monumental injustice of this grows more obvious by the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

