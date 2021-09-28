https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2021/09/27/americas_soft_power_secret_weapon_against_china__the_environment_796268.html

X Story Stream recent articles

The ongoing domestic narrative contrasting the approaches of the Trump and Biden Administrations concerning environmental issues is overshadowing an important fact: The United States continues to achieve numerous environmental successes, which serve as a critical soft power weapon against China. Our leadership in environmental quality, conservation, and science provides a powerful counterweight to China’s increasingly malign influence and has made the U.S. a preferred partner over the People’s Republic of China in view of its extensive environmental abuses.

Simply contrasting the activities of China and the U.S. in a variety of environmental indicators paints a compelling picture.

Between 2018-2021, the U.S. has been promoting environmental science and conservation partnerships in a wide range of international activities. Events the authors were directly involved with include:

While U.S. competition with China is almost always assessed through military, technology, and economic terms, environmental activities such as those described here have proved to be equally important. By boosting the international programs of U.S. environmental agencies, we can build up our arsenal of this soft power secret weapon that is winning the hearts and minds of critical partner nations.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., (U.S. Navy, Ret.) is the former Deputy Administrator at NOAA and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere. Prior to NOAA, he served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his career as the Oceanographer and Navigator of the Navy.

Lexa Skrivanek , Ph.D., is an Associate Program Officer for the Ocean Studies Board of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Formerly she was a Knauss Fellow with NOAA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

