The National Basketball Association hasn’t been quite as draconian about Covid “vaccines” as the National Football League, but they’ve faced their own issues dealing with it. More players are starting to speak out against them, or at least in favor of medical freedom of choice.

Earlier, we posted a video of the response to a vaccine question by superstar shooting guard Bradley Beal. Now, we can add another NBA player giving an equally profound response. Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac had this to say:

He has been attacked as the only member of his team not vaccinated, prompting a “clarification” of his responses recently. Those responses included how he has developed a “distrust of Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

He attempted to walk back his stance a bit, declaring that he’s not an anti-vaxxer.

“I’m not anti-vax. I’m not anti-medicine. I’m not anti-science. I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences. I have nothing but the utmost respect for every health care worker in Orlando and all across the world that have worked tirelessly to keep us safe. My mom has worked in health care for a very long time. I thank God I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves in the first place.”

Those who speak out will be attacked. We know as we’re attacked daily. But when celebrities break ranks from the mainstream, they are particularly targeted with scorn, abuse within their own teams, and pressure from their vaccine-nanny fans. We will see some speak out, only to be threatened enough to the point that they walk back their statements. This will happen more often until celebrities stop speaking out at all about the dangers of the Covid-19 shots.

For now, Isaac is standing his ground. We hope he continues to do so. In the meantime, it’s up to all of us to fight against the medical tyranny that has engulfed this nation.

