Award-winning country singer RaeLynn wrote a powerful pro-life song, which the new mom says really “hits home,” for her newly released album “Baytown.”

Earlier this month, RaeLynn introduced “She Chose Me” to her followers via Instagram. “‘She Chose Me,’ one of the tracks on BAYTOWN, hits close to home for me in many ways,” the singer posted. “This album’s got a lot of sass and bass but I promised you I will always write from the heart and not shy away from the hard subjects. This song is my heart.”

Taste of Country noted that the song outlines “‘a Bible Belt-lovin’ believer’ who gets pregnant after an extramarital affair with a man on Galveston Bay and, the lyrics imply, considers getting an abortion,” but in the end chooses her daughter.

RaeLynn also praises the joy of motherhood in the album. “‘Made for Me to Love,’ a love letter to her infant daughter Daisy, in January, when she was only eight weeks pregnant,” Taste of Country said. “She says she arrived at the writing session feeling ‘super emotional’ and, despite the axiom about waiting to share pregnancy news until after the first trimester, she told her co-writers that she was pregnant before sitting down to write the song.”

View the lyrics to the song, below, via AZLyrics.com:

She was a bible belt lovin’ believer

With a twelve year ring on her hand

Got a little too close to the fire

And started burnin’ for another man

One thing lead to another

At a motel on Galveston Bay

They didn’t know it at the time

But more than just love was made

That’s one hell of a choice to make

If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her

Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her

She could have chosen one quick fix

To get her out of one big mess

She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story

Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it

Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind

And changed everything

But she chose me

She didn’t quite know how to tell him

You try to speak a truth like that

She didn’t know where to turn to

But she knew a way to take it back

She had it written into her schedule

Like just another thing to do

But that box never got checked off

And I’m sittin’ here livin’ proof

If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her

Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her

She could have chosen one quick fix

To get her out of one big mess

She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story

Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it

Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind

And changed everything

But she chose me

But she chose me, yeah

Me the daughter, me the sister

Me the dreamer with pigtails in pictures

Me the wife, my husband loves

I’m just thankful because

If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her

Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her

She could have chosen one quick fix

To get her out of one big mess

She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story

Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it

Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind

And changed everything

But she chose me

She chose me

