Award-winning country singer RaeLynn wrote a powerful pro-life song, which the new mom says really “hits home,” for her newly released album “Baytown.”
Earlier this month, RaeLynn introduced “She Chose Me” to her followers via Instagram. “‘She Chose Me,’ one of the tracks on BAYTOWN, hits close to home for me in many ways,” the singer posted. “This album’s got a lot of sass and bass but I promised you I will always write from the heart and not shy away from the hard subjects. This song is my heart.”
Taste of Country noted that the song outlines “‘a Bible Belt-lovin’ believer’ who gets pregnant after an extramarital affair with a man on Galveston Bay and, the lyrics imply, considers getting an abortion,” but in the end chooses her daughter.
RaeLynn also praises the joy of motherhood in the album. “‘Made for Me to Love,’ a love letter to her infant daughter Daisy, in January, when she was only eight weeks pregnant,” Taste of Country said. “She says she arrived at the writing session feeling ‘super emotional’ and, despite the axiom about waiting to share pregnancy news until after the first trimester, she told her co-writers that she was pregnant before sitting down to write the song.”
View the lyrics to the song, below, via AZLyrics.com:
She was a bible belt lovin’ believer
With a twelve year ring on her hand
Got a little too close to the fire
And started burnin’ for another man
One thing lead to another
At a motel on Galveston Bay
They didn’t know it at the time
But more than just love was made
That’s one hell of a choice to make
If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her
Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her
She could have chosen one quick fix
To get her out of one big mess
She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story
Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it
Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind
And changed everything
But she chose me
She didn’t quite know how to tell him
You try to speak a truth like that
She didn’t know where to turn to
But she knew a way to take it back
She had it written into her schedule
Like just another thing to do
But that box never got checked off
And I’m sittin’ here livin’ proof
If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her
Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her
She could have chosen one quick fix
To get her out of one big mess
She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story
Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it
Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind
And changed everything
But she chose me
But she chose me, yeah
Me the daughter, me the sister
Me the dreamer with pigtails in pictures
Me the wife, my husband loves
I’m just thankful because
If it went the other way nobody would have blamed her
Think of all the small town talk it would have saved her
She could have chosen one quick fix
To get her out of one big mess
She could have tied a different ribbon to the ending of the story
Coulda kept her secret, gotten out before it
Changed her life, she could’ve changed her mind
And changed everything
But she chose me
She chose me
