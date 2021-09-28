https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/awkward-barack-obama-says-hes-all-for-joe-bidens-3-5t-spending-bill-despite-appearing-to-not-believe-a-word-coming-out-of-his-own-mouth-video/

How well is Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda going over? So well, he needs his former boss who only endorsed him after everyone else dropped out to ride to the rescue.

During an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Barack Obama appeared to be struggling to even convince himself that Joe Biden knows what he’s doing:

Ron Klain retweeted that one. Because of course he did.

Barack Obama loves few things more than spending a crap-ton of other people’s money while pretending that that’s not what he’s doing. But he’s gotta know that Joe Biden’s got his work cut out for him. Obama may suck, but he’s not stupid.

Is that really what you think, President Obama? It’s OK, you can tell us.

Joe Biden is in trouble. And this time, Barack Obama may not be able to dig him out of it.

